Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,769,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.76 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.