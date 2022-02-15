Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $633,544.55 and approximately $22.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

