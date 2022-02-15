Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00204021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00434491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00061575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

