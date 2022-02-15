Kava Price Tops $3.56 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $545.51 million and approximately $88.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00214030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.04 or 0.00442829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00061995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 153,113,249 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

