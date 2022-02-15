KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.12 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KBR stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KBR were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

