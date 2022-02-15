KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KBR opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.12 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.