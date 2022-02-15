Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $431.70

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 431.70 ($5.84) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($6.02). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 429 ($5.81), with a volume of 158,595 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

