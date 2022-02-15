Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $144.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

