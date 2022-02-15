Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. 98,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,303. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

