Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.75

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.75 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 105.70 ($1.43). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 105.70 ($1.43), with a volume of 63,403 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The stock has a market cap of £186.93 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.75.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

