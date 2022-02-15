Kevin A. Durkin Acquires 7,800 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MTRX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 223,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,664. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
