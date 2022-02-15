Kevin A. Durkin Acquires 7,800 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTRX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 223,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,664. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 47.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

