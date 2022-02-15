KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,820.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $84,820.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

