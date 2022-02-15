KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $22.07 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106267 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

