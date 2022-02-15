Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Cap of $414,320.97 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $414,320.97 and approximately $228,758.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.70 or 0.07039933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.72 or 1.00025022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

