Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.27. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1,801 shares trading hands.

KINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

