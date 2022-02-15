KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Shares Up 16.7%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

