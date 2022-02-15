Kleros Hits Market Cap of $60.81 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.00573836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

