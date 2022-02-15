Klimatas Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,875.42 and approximately $31.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

