Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 6.6%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

