Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.53. 4,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.85.
About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.