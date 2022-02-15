Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.53. 4,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.