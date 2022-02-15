KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Up 0.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €74.60 ($84.77) and last traded at €73.20 ($83.18). 3,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.00 ($82.95).

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -192.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

