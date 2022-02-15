Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Purchases $103,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLIC traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 933,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

