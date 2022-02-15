Kusama Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $175.31 or 0.00395769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $32.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.