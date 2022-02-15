Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 23640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

