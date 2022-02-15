LABS Group (LABS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $290,394.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $290,394.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.