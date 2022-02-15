Lamden Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $675,573.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

