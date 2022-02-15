Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 33.10 ($0.45). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.45), with a volume of 109,576 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of Lamprell in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of £135.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.56.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

