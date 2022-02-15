Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) is Black Maple Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Black Maple Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the period. Landsea Homes comprises about 1.9% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Landsea Homes worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSEA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 412,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,933. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last 90 days. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

