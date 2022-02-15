Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 833,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 201,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 454.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

