Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

