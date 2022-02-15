Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $119,009.52 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55.

Shares of LSCC traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 1,743,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

