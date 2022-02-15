Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lazard worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

