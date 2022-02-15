Lead Wallet Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $44,051.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

