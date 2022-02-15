Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

