Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $81.25 and last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 49557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

