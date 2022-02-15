LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Acquires $49,445.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 2,322,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,724. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

