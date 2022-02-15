LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Acquires $49,445.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 2,322,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,724. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.