LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $132.26 and last traded at $131.75. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

