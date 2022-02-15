LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $132.26 and last traded at $131.75. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.
The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
