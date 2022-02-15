Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE USA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 796,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,631. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,026,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,161,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.