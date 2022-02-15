Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.31

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 314194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $760.34 million, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.
About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Tax (TAXA)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.