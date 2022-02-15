Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier Buys 112,665 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,859. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

