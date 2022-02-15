LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 9.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.03. 12,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

