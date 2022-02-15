LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 9.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.03. 12,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
