LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NXCLF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Tuesday. LIFULL has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About LIFULL
