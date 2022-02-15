LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NXCLF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Tuesday. LIFULL has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About LIFULL

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

