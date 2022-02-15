Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,088.10

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,088.10 ($28.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($20.03). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,508 ($20.41), with a volume of 242,059 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.59) to GBX 1,850 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($32.03) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,894.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,088.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £923.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

