Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 239,584 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Get Lipocine alerts:

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lipocine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.