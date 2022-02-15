Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 239,584 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
