LiquidApps Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $387.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.