LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $387.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

