Litentry Price Tops $1.67 (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Litentry has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $58.00 million and $18.86 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,834,212 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

