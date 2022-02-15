LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LiveOne stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 600,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

