loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 519,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,619. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.