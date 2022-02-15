Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $662,750.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

