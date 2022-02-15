Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

